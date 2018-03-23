Hillsboro livestock judging team finding success

Livestock judging is in full swing and the Hillsboro FFA general livestock judging team is working hard to get back to the state competition again this year. On March 3, five members attended the competition in Marysville. They placed sixth as a team and Kirsten Harp placed third individually. “Livestock judging is a great opportunity and something that I really enjoy,” Harp said. On March 7, the team attended the Wilmington Aggies competition in Springfield. Nineteen members attended the competition and Joe Helterbrand placed in the top 60 out of 600 other competitors. On March 10, nine members attended the Miami Trace judging contest. The team placed eighth overall and Emma Parry placed in the top 20. Pictured, from left, are Haley Hughes, Alora Brown, Loraleigh Mayhan, Lexi Hetzel, Joe Helterbran, Kirsten Harp, Emma Perry, Bryce Stanley and Ashlie Hillyer.

