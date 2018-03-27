Students help with FFA Alumni Auction

The annual FFA Alumni Auction was held last month. Each year the auction is held at the United Producers Stockyards.

Rick Williams Auction Company auctions off the items each year. During the week before the auction, people are able to drop off any items or machinery to the stockyards that they would like to consign. FFA Alumni helped move items to the designated area Thursday and Friday before the sale on Saturday. Members helped serve food in the cafeteria, check out machinery, and hold item numbers.

Joe Helterbrand said, “It was honor to help raise money for the scholarship program.”

Rick Williams Auction Company was generous enough to donate all of the commision fees back to the Hillsboro FFA Chapter after certain costs were calculated. In 2017, there were 500 items sold in the auction for a total of $275,000. This year local businesses contributed to the auction which helped the year’s auction be successful.

The 21st annual auction profits of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter have not been released.

Written by Grant Crum.

Pictured, from left, are Jordan Williamson, Kirsten Harp and Kennedi Claycomb. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Alumnia-Auction-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Jordan Williamson, Kirsten Harp and Kennedi Claycomb.