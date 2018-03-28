Mowrystown FFA team takes 5th in state

On Saturday, March 24, members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to The Ohio State Fairgrounds to participate in the Ohio FFA General Livestock Evaluation CDE. The middle school team placed fifth in the state. Chandra Hill placed sixth individually. The General Livestock CDE is an educational program designed as a practical method of teaching students to recognize quality production animals. The skills students learn in evaluating cattle, hogs, sheep and goats and should make them better livestock producers and consumers by providing hands-on, practical experience in identifying and understanding characteristics that affect production and quality. The middle school team which consisted of Chandra Hill, Aiden Elliot, Jessie Satterfield, Bobby Satterfield, Ann Ames and Sky Leston.

