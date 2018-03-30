NCB helps Senior Nutrition Program

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc. The money will be used for the Senior Nutrition Program that provides home delivered meals each weekday to more than 110 seniors throughout Highland County. Pictured are Ruth Cutright, left, executive assistant for Community Action, and Heather Cummings, NCB marketing manager.

