Hospice offering support group

Community Care Hospice is offering a grief support group that will meet Tuesdays weekly starting April 24. The six-week Growing Through Grief program is open to anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

When experiencing grief, many people feel like strangers in unfamiliar territory. People grieve differently, and one person’s experience may look very different than that of another. Though everyone grieves in a unique way, grief support services can help some people better cope with common characteristics of acute grief, such as:

• Overwhelming sadness and tearfulness;

• Feelings of emptiness and loneliness;

• Difficulty with concentration and memory;

• Problems falling and/or staying asleep;

• Changes in appetite;

• Lack of energy and/or motivation;

• Decreased interest in things that formerly held your interest;

• Desire to withdraw socially from others;

• Restlessness and/or increased anxiety.

There is no cost to participate in Growing Through Grief, but advance registration is required. Sessions will be held Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Care Hospice offices, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

For additional information, contact Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or email michellekessler@communitycarehospice.com.

Submitted by Vicky Forrest, Community Care Hospice.