Realtors donate to Samaritan Outreach

Helen Ford, right, of Samaritan Outreach Services, accepts a check for $400 presented by Tracy Hancock of the Classic Real Estate Company on behalf of the directors of the Highland County Board of Realtors. The donation is in recognition of the fine work done by Samaritan Outreach in meeting the past, present and future needs of the citizens of Highland County.

