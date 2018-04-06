Lions present GOOD program at L-C Elementary

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the GOOD (Going on or Defeated) program again this year on Thursday, March 22. The program was presented by Ron Derry, a blind Lions Club member. Derry challenged and motivated students to do their best in school and to overcome personal obstacles to achievement. He worked with all fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary by conducting a general assembly and then doing demonstrations in their respective classrooms. Ten of the fifth graders will be selected by their teachers to receive special GOOD program T-shirts in honor of their being the best of the classes in meeting the goals of the GOOD program. The shirts will be presented at the honors program at the school in late May. Pictured in one photo, from left, are Amy Badalotto, Derry’s assistant; Lion President Virginia Rhonemus; Lion Secretary Maxie Green; Derry; and Lion program coordinator Jim Faust. In the other photo Derry and Badalotto are pictured with Mrs. Hale’s fifth grade class.

