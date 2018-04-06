Wenstrup announces Service Academy Days

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2) invites high school students, parents and educators to Service Academy Days.

These sessions will include presentations given by representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Members of Wenstrup’s staff will answer questions about the nomination process. All the service academies, except the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, require applicants to be nominated by a member of Congress or another authorized nominating source.

The application deadline for a nomination from Wenstrup is Sept. 28, 2018 for those interested in attending a service academy beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

The Academy Days will be held on the following dates and locations:

• Monday, April 23 – Symmes Township Branch Library, 11850 Enyart Road, Loveland, registration 5:30 to 6 p.m., program 6-8 p.m., sponsored by Senator Rob Portman and Senator Sherrod Brown.

• Saturday, April 28 – Paint Valley High School, 7454 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge, registration 9 to 9:30 a.m., program 9:30 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Representative Brad Wenstrup.

For additional information about Academy Day or the nomination process, visit www.Wenstrup.House.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations or call 202-631-4043.

Submitted by the office of Congressman Brad Wenstrup.