Fairfield judging teams complete

On Saturday March 24, the Fairfield FFA General Livestock and Poultry Judging teams traveled to the Ohio State Fairgrounds for the State Judging Contest.

The poultry team placed 12th overall as a team. Out of 229 individuals, Teigan Thackston placed second, Bre Flint placed 86th, Kohler Bartley placed 93rd, Rachel Schuler placed 110th, and Paige Teeters came in 140th.

The Fairfield General Livestock Judging Team placed 127th overall. Out of 127 teams, Bri Burleson placed 68th, Dylan Zimmerman placed 358th, and Thomas Fraysier finished 781st.

Submitted by Alexis Tompkins.