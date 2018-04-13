MNB donates to senior center Elvis tribute event

Merchants National Bank presented the Highland County Senior Citizens Center with a $500 sponsorship recently for the center’s fundraising event, Decade Dinner & Dance Featuring Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley. Christopher will appear live with The Elvis Tribute Band. Christopher is an award-winning and nationally-recognized tribute artist that replicates a young and energetic Presley. The event is on Saturday, April 21 with a limited number of tickets still still available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured, from left, are Mechell Frost, senior center director; senior center members Howard and Juanita Kelly; Merchants National Bank Chairman’s Secretary/HR Bertha Hamilton; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration.

Merchants National Bank presented the Highland County Senior Citizens Center with a $500 sponsorship recently for the center’s fundraising event, Decade Dinner & Dance Featuring Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley. Christopher will appear live with The Elvis Tribute Band. Christopher is an award-winning and nationally-recognized tribute artist that replicates a young and energetic Presley. The event is on Saturday, April 21 with a limited number of tickets still still available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured, from left, are Mechell Frost, senior center director; senior center members Howard and Juanita Kelly; Merchants National Bank Chairman’s Secretary/HR Bertha Hamilton; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_MNBDonation-pic.jpg Merchants National Bank presented the Highland County Senior Citizens Center with a $500 sponsorship recently for the center’s fundraising event, Decade Dinner & Dance Featuring Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley. Christopher will appear live with The Elvis Tribute Band. Christopher is an award-winning and nationally-recognized tribute artist that replicates a young and energetic Presley. The event is on Saturday, April 21 with a limited number of tickets still still available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured, from left, are Mechell Frost, senior center director; senior center members Howard and Juanita Kelly; Merchants National Bank Chairman’s Secretary/HR Bertha Hamilton; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration.