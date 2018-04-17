Marshall Stockmen elects officers

The Marshall Stockman 4-H Club held its fourth meeting of 2018 and elected officers.
Those elected for this year include:
• President – Heather Burba
• Vice President – Brianna Burleson
• Secretary – Sarah Young and Sophie Young
• Treasurer – Riley Burba
• News Reporter – Cameron Burkard
• Recreation Leaders – Ben Remsing and Jack Cornele
• Health/Safety Leader – Hailey Cornett
• Community Service – Ellie Elmore, Logan Savage and Bella McCollum
The next meeting will be May 1 at 7 p.m.
Submitted by Cameron Burkard, club news reporter.
