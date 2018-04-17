Marshall Stockmen elects officers

The Marshall Stockman 4-H Club held its fourth meeting of 2018 and elected officers.

Those elected for this year include:

• President – Heather Burba

• Vice President – Brianna Burleson

• Secretary – Sarah Young and Sophie Young

• Treasurer – Riley Burba

• News Reporter – Cameron Burkard

• Recreation Leaders – Ben Remsing and Jack Cornele

• Health/Safety Leader – Hailey Cornett

• Community Service – Ellie Elmore, Logan Savage and Bella McCollum

The next meeting will be May 1 at 7 p.m.

Submitted by Cameron Burkard, club news reporter.