Ryan receives Land Grant Scholarship

Matthew Ryan, of Hillsboro, an incoming member of The Ohio State University class of 2022, has been named a Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship recipient.

The scholarship is part of a financial aid package that meets a student’s full cost of attendance for up to eight semesters. The scholarship was started in 2005 with the goal of selecting at least one recipient from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Beginning with the 2018-19 academic year, Ohio State has committed to doubling the number of scholarship recipients as part of President Michael V. Drake’s vision that “affordable excellence is fundamental to who we are as a land-grand university.”

Recipients are selected based on both financial need and academic ability.

Submitted by Land Grant Opportunity Scholarships.