Hillsboro FFA holds annual chapter banquet

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently held its annual chapter banquet at Hillsboro High School.

At the banquet, chapter members were recognized for their involvement and participation in numerous FFA activities such as Ag Day, Food for America, and leadership camps throughout the year. Many awards were given to members who have excelled in the FFA this year.

Proficiency awards were given to students who demonstrated excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience in a variety of categories ranging from ag sales to vegetable production. Career Development Event teams were also awarded for their accomplishments at the sub-district, district and state level competitions. Star Awards were presented at the banquet to eight FFA members that have demonstrated an outstanding character, enthusiasm and commitment to the FFA.

Parents, alumni members, and supporters that help make the Hillsboro FFA Chapter successful were also recognized at the banquet.

Each year an honorary membership degree is awarded to one of these supporters. This year’s recipient was Sherry Walker, who has dedicated countless hours to helping members of the chapter.

At the conclusion of the banquet the newly elected officers were inducted and installed into their respective offices.

The Hillsboro FFA would like to thank all who attended and congratulate all of the members and award recipients on their accomplishments throughout the year.

Submitted by Breanne Fender, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured are members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter that will be receiving their State FFA Degrees in May. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Banquet-pic.jpg Pictured are members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter that will be receiving their State FFA Degrees in May.