Elvis event raises nearly $4,000 for center

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center sold 209 tickets for its show Saturday featuring Elvis Presley impersonator Tyler Christopher and the Elvis Tribute Band. The event raised $3,912 for the center thanks to Merchants National Bank, the event’s main sponsor, and co-sponsors Crestwood Skilled Nursing, East Ambulance, Littleton Respiratory Care, Weastec, Adena Health System, Hearth & Care and the Thompson Funeral Homes.

