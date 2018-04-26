The Lynchburg Three Arts Club met at the Wilmington home of Denise Kuntz for its March 13 meeting.

Kuntz, the club president, conducted a short business meeting after which, as it was movie night, the the club members watched the “Orient Express.” Movie night refreshments were served throughout the evening by the hostess. The club had a most enjoyable evening.

The April 10 dinner meeting of the Three Arts Club met at the Spillway Lodge. The following club members enjoyed a delicious meal and great atmosphere: Nancy Lippert, Doris Randolph, Colleen Mount, Ellen Pennington, Becky Davidson, Denise Kuntz and Nancy Shaffer.

Submitted by Nancy Shaffer.