2018 Highland County 4-H Scholarship recipients

Some of the winners of the 2018 Highland County 4-H Scholarships are pictured at the 2018 Member, Officer and Adviser Conference. The winners were Blake Adams and Emily Young – 5 Points Implement and Darrell & Jane Tissot Endowment Scholarships; Breanne Fender and Erin Kennedy – 4-H Endowment and Darrell & Jane Tissot Endowment Scholarships; Lillian Van Zant – J. Howard & Josephine S. Fettrow 4-H Endowment Fund and Darrell & Jane Tissot Renewal Scholarships; Brittany Howard, Ryan Matthews and Quinn Walker – 4-H Endowment Scholarships; Halee Allen – Howard & Josephine S. Fettrow 4-H Endowment Fund Scholarship; Caitlyn Arledge, Maggie Carr, Samantha Fender, Bricen Hess, Meredith Oglesby and Hope Tira – Darrell & Jane Tissot Renewal Scholarships. Many of the recipients were unable to attend to due college commitments. Pictured, from left, are Brittany Howard, Erin Kennedy, Blake Adams, Emily Young and Breanne Fender.

