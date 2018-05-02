McMillan singing at Leesburg Friends

Gospel singer Robyn McMillan will perform at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Leesburg Friends Church, 149 South St.

McMillan began singing gospel music at 3 years of age. Today, she performs her heartfelt singing wherever God leads her – at church programs, revivals and nursing homes. She even sang the national anthem at a Lincoln Day Dinner with Governor John Kasich in attendance.

Robyn and husband Kirk McMillan enjoy farming on the family farm near New Vienna.

Pastor John Fitzgerald invites the public to hear McMillan at the Leesburg Friends Church.

Submitted by Richard Edwards.

McMillan http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_McMillan-pic-1.jpg McMillan