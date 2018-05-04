Lemon Scholarship available at HHS

The Helen L. Lemon Scholarship will be offered again this school year at Hillsboro High School. The scholarship os for $2,349.67 and will be awarded and paid directly to a college or university.

Eligibility requirements:

• Must be a graduating senior at Hillsboro High School and enrolling in a teacher education program as undergraduate for the 2018-19 school year; or

• Must be a former graduate from Hillsboro High School and currently enrolled in a undergraduate teacher education program for the 2018-19 school year.

Contact the Hillsboro High School Counseling Department at 937-393-4417 for an application. The due date for all documents is May 11, 2018.

Submitted by Jessica Rhoades, Hillsboro High School counselor.