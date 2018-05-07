Poultry, Pigs, Lambs holds meeting

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club met on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

Demonstrations were given by Asher Faust and Jarren Stacey. The adviser reminded the members that they must attend a Quality Assurance Meeting before June 1.

She also advised the members of 4-H updates/changes for the fair. June 2 will be tag in day at the fairgrounds. Summer 4-H judging will be on July 10 at Hillsboro High School and the awards ceremony/style review will be on July 12 at the SSCC Patriot Center. If anyone wants to participate at the Ohio State Fair for their special interest project, the judging will be held on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. You must contact the Extension Office if you want to be judged for that project and they will schedule an interview time for you.

The 4-H members want to thank Adena Medical Center for paying for one project book for each 4-H member again this year.

The 4-H members participated in a recreation activity that involved picking their favorite color of M&M and were asked different questions.

The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10 at the Hamer Township House.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Elijah Dabbs and Brittany Rhoads.

Submitted bhy Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.