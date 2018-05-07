Hillsboro Post Office contest winners

The winners for the 2018 Hillsboro Post Office Food Drive Drawing Contest are listed below. All the other drawings will be posted in the Hillsboro Post Office lobby for two weeks for community viewing. The goal of the contest is to raise awareness in the community about hunger and compassion.
Second Grade
1st place – Ella Jordan
2nd place – Shaila Kintz
3rd place – Mason Ewing
Third Grade
1st place – Olivia Baker
2nd place – Sydney Dunlap
3rd place – Dartanyen
Fourth Grade
1st place – Hannah Curtis
2nd place – Jackson Cornele
3rd place – Jayna Florence
Fifth Grade
1st place – Chloe Newman
2nd place – Ava Campbell
3rd place – Elizabeth Wright
Submitted by Curtis Pegram, Hillsborp postmaster.
