Hillsboro Post Office contest winners

The winners for the 2018 Hillsboro Post Office Food Drive Drawing Contest are listed below. All the other drawings will be posted in the Hillsboro Post Office lobby for two weeks for community viewing. The goal of the contest is to raise awareness in the community about hunger and compassion.

Second Grade

1st place – Ella Jordan

2nd place – Shaila Kintz

3rd place – Mason Ewing

Third Grade

1st place – Olivia Baker

2nd place – Sydney Dunlap

3rd place – Dartanyen

Fourth Grade

1st place – Hannah Curtis

2nd place – Jackson Cornele

3rd place – Jayna Florence

Fifth Grade

1st place – Chloe Newman

2nd place – Ava Campbell

3rd place – Elizabeth Wright

Submitted by Curtis Pegram, Hillsborp postmaster.