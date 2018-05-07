Laurels honors volunteers

The Laurels of Hillsboro honored its most active volunteers during National Volunteer Week. Honored were Dick Kemp and Linda Kemp, who provide Sunday church services, Cathy Sader for playing the guitar and singing, and Carol Harless, a 16-year colunteer who is active in activities and various other departments. Pictured are Cathy Sader and Carol Harless.

