Adena opens Baby Closet for moms in recovery programs

Adena Health System had a new arrival in its Women & Children’s Center this week, but it wasn’t the unit’s typical delivery. Hospital leaders and guests cut a ribbon officially opening its new Adena Baby Centered (ABC) Closet.

The ABC Closet will serve as a motivational incentive for mothers involved in Adena’s Centering Pregnancy and Baby-Centered Recovery programs. Participants can earn rewards that can be redeemed for needed or wanted items for their children and themselves. The moms-to-be will earn rewards by: attending weekly group meetings, having negative drug screens, completing program assessments, and staying on-track with their scheduled doctor appointments.

“We have had the idea to offer an incentive-based baby item program for the women in our programs for a while, and we are so excited it has finally become a reality,” said Donna Collier-Stepp, Adena Women and Children’s licensed independent social worker supervisor. “Sometimes, meeting the need for just the bare essentials can make such a meaningful impact in these women and babies’ lives.”

Construction of the ABC Closet was made possible by a grant from Molina Healthcare of Ohio. The grant helped remodel an existing space and provided all of the needed shelving and storage. Molina also donated 1,000 diapers as a gift from its Diaper Bank.

“At Molina, we know that new moms face many challenges and getting access to quality health care or enough diapers should never be one of them,” said TaKeysha Cheney, director of community engagement for Molina Healthcare. “We are grateful to have partners like Adena Health System to make it easier for women to get the care and support they need.”

Adena’s ABC Closet has been gracious filled by donations from employees, grants and other gifts. However, the need to continuously replenish items is always there. If area businesses, churches, organizations or individuals would like to help fill the ABC Closet, Adena’s Women & Children’s Center accepts items such as diapers (newborn to size 2), new or gently used baby clothing (newborn to 12 months), wipes and other baby essentials.

Started in 2104, Adena’s Centering Pregnancy Program is open to all pregnant women to share experiences, learn about their pregnancy and newborn care, and to interact with providers, enabling the health care providers to be more involved in their care plan.

Adena’s Baby-Centered Recovery program was founded in 2012 and helps women move beyond opiate dependence by encouraging social supports, linking clients to community services and providing education about pregnancy and addiction. Medically-assisted treatment is offered, including a plan for the participant’s detox following the birth of her infant. Since it began, Adena’s Baby-Centered Recovery program has served more than 100 opiate-addicted women, who have given birth to healthy babies with minimal opiate exposure.

If you are, or know a pregnant mom-to-be in need of assistance and would like more information about Adena’s Centering Pregnancy Program or Baby-Centered Recovery Program, call 740-703-7103. For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Pictured, from left, are Laurie Demorest, Molina Healthcare; TaKeysha Cheney, director of community engagement for Molina Healthcare; Peggy Marcum, RN; Donna Collier-Stepp, Adena Women and Children’s licensed independent social worker; M.D. Ronald Lopez, medical director, Baby Centered Recovery; and Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO, cutting the ribbon to open Adena’s new ABC Closet. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Baby-Closet-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Laurie Demorest, Molina Healthcare; TaKeysha Cheney, director of community engagement for Molina Healthcare; Peggy Marcum, RN; Donna Collier-Stepp, Adena Women and Children’s licensed independent social worker; M.D. Ronald Lopez, medical director, Baby Centered Recovery; and Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO, cutting the ribbon to open Adena’s new ABC Closet.