Adena Hospice to hold community walk

Adena Hospice will host A Walk to Remember, a memorial walk and 5k honoring and remembering loved hospice patients, at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 16 at Yoctangeee Park in Chillicothe.

Participants will meet at the Bolmer Shelter House the morning of the event where they will receive their race T-shirt, goodie bag, snacks, be entered for the chance to win a raffle item and given a race bib, which can be decorated to honor loved ones. Prizes will also be awarded to the race’s first, second and third place winners.

All proceeds will benefit the Adena Health Foundation’s Friends of Hospice Fund.

To register, visit adena.org/events. T-shirt orders must be submitted by May 29.

For more information, visit Adena’s Facebook page at facebook.com/adenahealthsystem.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.