Lynchburg Lions Club receives district awards

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently in Washington C.H. The Lynchburg Lions Club received several special awards in recognition of its community service and Lions promotion projects. The club received first place for the small division clubs in the governor’s competition, an award presented in recognition of the total program of activities throughout the year that recognizes the club’s involvement in local, district and worldwide service projects, its fundraising events, and its support of the local community. The club received third place for communications and public relations. It was also presented four specialty awards for its support of the Ohio Lions Foundation, district convention events, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank and SATH/KAMP Dovetail. Pictured, from left, with the awards are Lynchburg Lions Club Treasurer Joyce Stroop, president Virginia Rhonemus, Lion tamer Janet Florence, assistant treasurer and scrapbook chairman Chris Hamlin, secretary Maxie Green, Ohio Lions Foundation trustee Jim Faust, and eye glasses chair and president-elect Bob Roth.

