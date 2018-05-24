Lions donate $2,000 to school libraries

Bob Parker, left, and John Dodds, center, present a check for $2,000 on behalf of the Hillsboro Lions Club to Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Tim Davis at a Monday school board meeting. The money is to be used for the school libraries.
