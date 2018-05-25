What’s going on the Greenfield Library?

The Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program is underway at the Greenfield Library. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to sign up so you can begin to read great books, attend awesome programs and win super prizes.

We can’t wait for kids of all ages to join us for our weekly summer reading themed programs every Tuesday at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, June 5, Mister Pickles will be rockin’ the library with comedy, puppets and more. On June 12, The Cooking Caravan will return to present “Chef’s Battle.” This will be a culinary competition using kids from the audience as chefs and judges. On Tuesday, June 19 we will present Whiz Bang Science. Come and learn about the science of sound while having a rockin’ good time. And on Tuesday, June 26, Stevens Puppets will present the timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz” using marionettes. Remember, all the Tuesday morning programs will be at 11 a.m. in June and July. All patrons are welcome.

If you are a fifth or sixth grader, we hope you will join us for a summer book club especially for you. Our first meeting will be on Thursday, June 7 at 1 p.m. There will be book discussions, crafts and snacks. Please stop in or call us to register for the club prior to the June 7 meeting.

We are planning several activities for our teen readers, too. Rock Out-doors with a Book is Saturday, June 16 from 1-3 p.m. Meet at Felson’s Park and bring water, a book and appropriate shoes. For more details, please call or stop by. The Teen Book Club will meet on Tuesday, June 26 from 3-4 p.m. Come in to pick up a teen activity sheet and vote for which book you want to read this summer.

We will be having storytimes for preschool-age and younger children on Wednesdays starting June 20. Bring the little ones as we explore different aspects of our summer reading theme. We will be singing, dancing and celebrating reading.

The Senior Exercise Class facilitated by Edgewood Manor continues to meet on Wednesdays. However, the new time for the class is 1-2 p.m. starting on June 6. Join us for a fun time with exercises especially for seniors.

We look forward to a fun summer with all of our patrons. Come and check out our rockin’ displays, contests for kids and adults, programs for all ages, and a great selection of books. See you soon.

Aukeman Sharon is the branch manager of the Greenfield Branch Library.

Krystal Swan and her daughters enjoy the Greenfield Library Summer Readers Soda Shop kickoff. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Greenfield-pic-1.jpg Krystal Swan and her daughters enjoy the Greenfield Library Summer Readers Soda Shop kickoff. Jose and Morgan Aukeman are pictured at the Greenfield Library Summer Reading Kickoff. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Greenfield-pic-2.jpg Jose and Morgan Aukeman are pictured at the Greenfield Library Summer Reading Kickoff.