Smokin’ in the Hills 2017 scenes and full results

Overall

1. Elegantly Violent BBQ

2. Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ

3. Bankin Baby BBQ

4. High on the Hog Ohio

5. Smokin Hoosiers

6. Victory Smokers

7. Brotha K’s Boarbecue

8. Dubtown Smokers

9. Charlie-que BBQ

10. Tire Smoke BBQ

11. Gem City BBQ

12. Cloud 9 BBQ

13. Bibs & Ribs

14. Brothers of Ohio BBQ

15. Mulligans BBQ team

16. Ol’ Smokey

17. South Side BBQ

18. All Aboard

19. Let’s Smoke

20. Blue Trucks BBQ

21. Smokin J’s

22. Bogey’s Smokin BBQ

23. Hardwood BBQ

24. Operation B&B

25. Pork on the Fork

Chicken

1. Bankin’ Baby BBQ

2. Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ

3. Gem City BBQ

4. Bibs & Ribs

5. Mulligans BBQ Team

6. Tire Smoke BBQ

7. Elegantly Violent BBQ

8. Victory Smokers

9. Smokin Hoosiers

10. Dubtown Smokers

11. Brotha K’s Boarbecue

12. Brothers of Ohio BBQ

13. Ol’ Smokey

14. Charlie-que BBQ

15. All Aboard

16. Cloud 9 BBQ

17. High on the Hog Ohio

18. Hardwood BBQ

19. Blue Trucks BBQ

20. Let’s Smoke

21. South Side BBQ

22. Operation B&B

23. Pork on the Fork

24. Smokin’ J’s

25. Bogey’s Smokin’ BBQ

Pork ribs

1. Elegantly Violent BBQ

2. High on the Hog Ohio

3. Brotha K’s BBQ

4. Bibs & Ribs

5. Cloud 9 BBQ

6. Smokin’ Hoosiers

7. Dubtown Smokers

8. Bankin’ Baby BBQ

9. Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ

10. Gem City BBQ

11. Brothers of Ohio BBQ

12. Tire Smoke BBQ

13. Charlie-Que BBQ

14. Mulligans BBQ team

15. Bogey’s Smokin BBQ

16. Blue Trucks BBQ

17. All Aboard

18. South Side BBQ

19. Victory Smokers

20. Smokin J’s

21. Let’s Smoke

22. Hardwood BBQ

23. Ol’ Smokey

24. Pork on the Fork

25. Operation B&B

Pork

1. High on the Hog Ohio

2. Bankin’ Baby BBQ

3. Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ

4. Elegantly Violent BBQ

5. Smokin’ Hoosiers

6. Victory Smokers

7. South Side BBQ

8. Charlie-que BBQ

9. Brotha K’s Boarbecue

10. Brothers of Ohio BBQ

11. Bibs & Ribs

12. Cloud 9 BBQ

13. Ol’ Smokey

14. Gem City BBQ

15. Operation B&B

16. Dubtown Smokers

17. Tire Smoke BBQ

18. Let’s Smoke

19. All Aboard

20. Bogey’s Smokin BBQ

21. Smokin J’s

22. Mulligans BBQ team

23. Blue Trucks BBQ

24. Pork on the Fork

25. Hardwood BBQ

Brisket

1. High on the Hog Ohio

2. Charlie-que BBQ

3. Elegantly Violent BBQ

4. Victory Smokers

5. Dubtown Smokers

6. Smokin’ 4-play BBQ

7. Smokin Hoosiers

8. Tire Smoke BBQ

9. Bankin Baby BBQ

10. Brotha K’s Boarbecue

11. Hardwood BBQ

12. Cloud 9 BBQ

13. Ol’ Smokey

14. Gem City BBQ

15. Smokin’ J’s

16. Mulligans BBQ team

17. Let’s Smoke

18. Bogey’s Smokin BBQ

19. Blue Trucks BBQ

20. Brothers of Ohio BBQ

21. Pork on the Fork

22. South Side BBQ

23. All Aboard

24. Bibs & Ribs

25. Operation B&B

Volunteers with the Highland County Senior Center sell barbecue to hungry crowds Saturday at Smokin’ in the Hills.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_smokin5.jpg Volunteers with the Highland County Senior Center sell barbecue to hungry crowds Saturday at Smokin’ in the Hills.

R+L Carriers’ Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial was on hand at Smokin’ in the Hills over the weekend, honoring the fallen members of Lima Company 3/25, one of the hardest-hit units involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_smokin2.jpg R+L Carriers’ Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial was on hand at Smokin’ in the Hills over the weekend, honoring the fallen members of Lima Company 3/25, one of the hardest-hit units involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ of Springfield, the overall reserve champion, placed in the top 10 in chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket, winning $700.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_smokinreservechamp.jpg Smokin’ 4-Play BBQ of Springfield, the overall reserve champion, placed in the top 10 in chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket, winning $700.

Elegantly Violent BBQ of Grove City cleaned house Saturday at Smokin’ in the Hills, winning overall grand champion, scoring first in pork ribs and placing in the top 10 in the remaining categories of pork, chicken and brisket. The team also won a $1,300 prize.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_smokingrandchamp.jpg Elegantly Violent BBQ of Grove City cleaned house Saturday at Smokin’ in the Hills, winning overall grand champion, scoring first in pork ribs and placing in the top 10 in the remaining categories of pork, chicken and brisket. The team also won a $1,300 prize.

Smokin’ in the Hills has the East End Overlook at Rocky Fork Lake crowded for most of the weekend.