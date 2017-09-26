Voter registration ends Oct. 10

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Highland County Board of Elections said Tuesday.

On that last day to register the board of elections office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voter registration forms are available in the board office, local public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles and county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.hiqhlandcountvelections.com and update online.

To be qualified to register as an elector in Ohio a person must:

• Be a citizen of the United States;

• Be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next General Election;

• Be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which the person wants to vote;

• Not be incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction under the laws of Ohio, any other state, or the United States;

• Not have been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court;

• Not have been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.

Anyone with questions, contact the board of elections office at 937-393-9961.

The board also said that early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The board asked local residents to make a note of the hours of operation as presented below for regular municipal elections, primary elections and special elections:

• Weeks one, two and three of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except any holiday established by state law – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Week four of voting – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturday before Election Day; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sunday before Election Day.

• Week of Election Day – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day.

The board said that if there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the voting location will be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7