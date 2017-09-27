SR 28 closed Thursday in Ross Co.

An emergency culvert replacement project has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 on SR 28 in Ross County and the route will be closed throughout the day.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Ross County Highway Maintenance Facility will close SR 28 at its junction with Mussleman Station Road, approximately 4.5 miles west of U.S. Route 50 at Slate Mills, to replace a deteriorated pipe at the 12.80-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and while the route is closed motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 50 at Slate Mills and SR 41 at Greenfield. Through traffic motorists may also detour via SR 138 and U.S. Route 35.

Although the route will be reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon, maintenance crews will also be on-site Friday to complete finishing work; however, the route will remain open, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.