Theatre calling all church choirs

Local church choirs are being offered a unique chance to earn some money and possibly appear in an upcoming television show.

“The Paxton Theatre is playing host to a very special event this November. RFD TV’s ‘The Best of America by Horseback’ will be filming their Christmas music special in the Paxton Theatre,” said Tim Koehl, owner of the historic Bainbridge theatre. “The weekend will include tons of family fun, a horse parade, holiday decorations, displays, food, vendors and more. As part of the filmed television show the good folks at the ‘Best of America by Horseback’ have agreed to let members of a local church choir perform select Christmas carols during the filmed stage performance and may include them on the television show.”

To find the perfect choir, the Paxton Theatre will host a church choir competition on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Churches that would like to participate should fill out an entrance form and submit a video on the Paxton website at paxtontheatre.org. A group of independent judges from area school systems will score videos and then invitations for the live competition will be sent to the top 10 submissions, according to Koehl.

The videos must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 2. Invitations for the live competitions will be sent out on Thursday, Oct. 5. The live competition will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The winner of the competition will return to the theatre to take part in the filming of the “Best of America on Horseback Christmas Special” on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5, Koehl said.

The choirs performing during the Oct. 14 competition will have 10 minutes of performance time on the stage.

Tickets to attend the choir competition are available on the Paxton website and at the door for $5.

Net proceeds from the competition will be donated back to the winning choir’s organization, Koehl said.

Paxton offering chance to earn money, possible TV time