Manning new chief of Paint Creek fire/EMS department

Dave Manning has been named the new chief of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District effective Oct. 12, replacing Bradley George.

George recently retired from his position to take a job with the Greenfield school system as transportation supervisor and safety director.

The action was finalized at a recent Paint Creek board meeting. Manning is the second chief in the short history of the district, which was formed in 2011 under George. Manning has been serving as interim chief since George announced his retirement.

Manning said Friday he is “looking forward to the position and opportunities.” He said the process is underway to choose an assistant chief from the current ranks.

Manning started his career as a Highland County sheriff’s deputy in 1989, serving there until 1994. He became a volunteer firefighter with Hillsboro Fire & Rescue in 1992, joining the department full-time in 1994. He became a captain with HFR in 1998.

In 2001 he began working part-time with the Mason fire department, going full-time with that department in 2004 and serving in various positions.

He became part-time chief of the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District in 2010, transitioning to full time with Lynchburg in 2011. He joined Paint Creek in March of 2016 as assistant chief.

Manning is the father of four children and three step-children. He and his wife, the former Lori Miller, reside just south of Lynchburg.

The Paint Creek district covers 380 square miles and includes the village of Greenfield, the city of Hillsboro, and Madison, Paint, Liberty, New Market, Washington and Jackson townships in Highland County, as well as providing EMS-only coverage to Marshall Township. It also covers Buckskin and Paint townships in Ross County, and fire-only coverage for a portion of Perry Township in Fayette County through a contractual agreement.

The district’s coverage of Hillsboro is also under a contractual agreement, and city council must decide by the end of the year whether to seek to continue the contract or join the district as a member, which would include an additional property tax of about 5.5 mills. The district recently moved into the newer Hillsboro fire station under a short-term lease agreement with the city for $2,500 a month while a long-term agreement, likely a lease-to-buy, is being finalized.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456 or on Twitter @abernathygary.

Manning http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Maning-Dave-this.jpg Manning