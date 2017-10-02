Car fire extinguished on South East Street

A car fire on South East Street in Hillsboro had traffic shut down briefly during the Monday lunch hour while emergency crews doused the blaze. According to law enforcement, there were two occupants in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Firefighters with Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded with officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The cause of the fire was unknown Monday afternoon.

