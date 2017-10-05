GPD gets donated Special Response Team vehicle

The Greenfield Police Department has a new Special Response Team vehicle, and city manager Ron Coffey’s contract is in the process of being extended a few months following action taken at Wednesday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting.

Council passed an emergency resolution to accept the donation of a 1986 Ford F350 Custom XL from Chip Bumpus of Bumpus Trucking in Washington C.H.

Coffey said the donated vehicle will replace the former SRT vehicle that was more like a minivan.

“We are grateful to Bumpus Trucking for offering the Greenfield Police Department a vehicle that can be used by the Special Response Team,” Coffey said in his report to council. “… Our former SRT vehicle is really too small to accommodate the Special Response Team. Recent events, such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas, remind us that our first responders need to be prepared for all kinds of situations, even as we hope they will never happen in our community.”

Coffey said the SRT has six members from Greenfield and about five from Hillsboro.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to extend Coffey’s contract for three more months. His current contract expires on Dec. 31 of this year, but the resolution calls for it to be extended to March 31, 2018.

Coffey was originally appointed to the city manager’s position on Jan. 27, 2013 and his contract has been renewed several times.

According to the resolution, council needs time to receive resumes, interview candidates, and would like to ensure a smooth transition when a new city manager is hired. The resolution also states that the village is pleased with the hard work and level of service provided by Coffey.

“I’m happy to stay a little longer,” Coffey said. “If it helps Greenfield keep running smoothly until we have a successor, that’s fine.”

In a separate matter, Coffey told council he was pleased to see that Greenfield’s Rail Line Improvement Project has been featured on the Economic Development Administration’s website.

The EDA was the primary funding source for the project to rehabilitate the railroad, including crossings and bridges. The rail spur is a 29-mile line that runs from Greenfield to Midland, Coffey said.

“As a result, the project helped to create or preserve 870 jobs and generate more than $10 million in private investment in the region,” Coffey told council. “This project involved collaboration among private sector, local, council, state and federal funding sources and was very important to the economic life of Greenfield and other communities along the rail line.”

The story can be viewed at www.greenfieldohio.net.

The city manager said dates have been set for Greenfield’s Halloween and trick-or-treat events. He said the Paint Creek Firefighters Association will have its annual Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Parade units should start lining up at the school colonnades on North Fifth Street at 5 p.m. The Highland County Beggar’s Night, and Greenfield Safe Trick or Treat, will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Coffey noted a few other upcoming events in the village.

Saturday, Oct. 7 will be History Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Greenfield Historical Society, and all its buildings will be open with various events taking place.

Sunday, Oct. 8 is the Greenfield K-9 Cruise-N-Ride Car & Bike Show at the Greenfield Eagles. Proceeds from the event will be donated toward the purchase of a new K-9 for the police department.

Monday, Oct. 9 will see the Greenfield Historical Society Ghost Walk at the Old Burying Grounds behind Travellers Rest at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 is Greenfield Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available on the village website.

Council planning to extend city manager’s contract