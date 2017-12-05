‘Messiah’ program Sunday

As part of an annual holiday production, the Highland County Community Chorus and Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir will present “Messiah Part I” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, during a program that will also include the Highland County Community Children’s Choir.

The community chorus consists of 41 high school singers along with an additional 40 Hillsboro High School alumni, adults, community members, and friends from Highland County and the surrounding areas, according to director David White.

During Sunday’s performance the chorus will be accompanied by a professional string ensemble and accompanist Charles Colliver, at the harpsichord.

“Professional soloists from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music will perform the recitatives and arias from the oratorio while the chorus will sing all choral parts,” White said.

The concert will also feature the Highland County Community Children’s Choir, directed by Laura Jacky and Kay Tyler. It is composed of 20 children in grades 4-7.

Tickets will be available at the door for $7 (general seating) and $10 (preferred seating). Children and students can receive a free ticket in general seating.

The Highland County Community Chorus, in partnership with the Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir, exists to promote quality choral singing in Highland County. The chorus seeks classical large works to perform seasonally with instruments and other guest musicians, White said.

Membership is open to any interested person high school age and older. The chorus meets for a limited number of rehearsals, usually announced via its Facebook page – Highland County Community Chorus.

“We have been pleased to perform nearly sold-out performances of Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria,’ Vaughan Williams’ ‘Fantasia on Christmas Carols’ and Handel’s ‘Messiah,’” White said. “We strive to encourage all ages to participate in lifelong music-making.”

For more information contact White at dwhite@hillsboro-indians.org or 937-403-3082.

David White, right, directs a rehearsal Monday evening by the Highland County Community Chorus, while John Glaze accompanies on the piano.

