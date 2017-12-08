Father, son charged with felonies

A father and son from California who at one point were believed to be living in Greenfield have been arrested by Clinton County authorities, and are awaiting trial in Wilmington.

Timothy Woods Sr., 52, and Timothy Woods Jr., 23, were arrested in September after they allegedly eluded law enforcement and were found the following day at an abandoned Wilmington home with stolen guns, according to reports.

Sgt. Brian McNeil of the Greenfield Police Department told The Times-Gazette that he arrested Woods Sr. in the village in May after he observed him engaging in suspicious activity. McNeil said it was found that Woods Sr. had an active arrest warrant from California, and he was later extradited.

According to McNeil, it is believed that both men came from California and lived in Greenfield for some time.

In the Clinton County case, Woods Sr. is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, according to court records.

Court records show Woods Jr. is charged with the same violations as his father, with the exception of the failure to comply charge.

The charges stem from an incident in September when a sheriff’s deputy reportedly observed the father and son in a vehicle that seemed to be acting in a suspicious manner on U.S. 68 South.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly turned into a private property and struck a tree, and both suspects allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby cornfield.

According to reports, the men were tracked down later the next day at a residence on South Wall Street in Wilmington, where they were apparently watched by law enforcement.

“A short time later, both suspects exited the rear of the home being surveilled, at which time they again attempted to elude officers,” said Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. “The suspects were last seen at the rear of an abandoned South Wall Street residence.”

Additional units and officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded and set up a perimeter around the abandoned house. A search of the house resulted in the arrest of both men without incident.

Law enforcement reportedly located two firearms, one reported stolen from Washington Court House and the other from Wilmington.

In their respective cases in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, both men waived their right to a speedy trial, and are expected to appear before the judge for a final pretrial on Dec. 20.

Both are being held at the Clinton County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Timothy Woods Jr. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Wood-Jr..jpg Timothy Woods Jr. Timothy Woods Sr. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Wood-Sr..jpg Timothy Woods Sr.

Men believed to have lived in Greenfield for a time