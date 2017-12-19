Greenfield School District seeks to tap years-old fund

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District is seeking to tap into funds created through a levy that was required when it went through a major renovation nearly 20 years ago.

According to treasurer Joe Smith, there are three years left on the maintenance levy that was passed at the time of the school’s renovation. The purpose of the levy, which was a requirement of the state, was to ensure funds for “major repairs” at the end of the life of the levy.

And with being on “the downside of the debt for taxpayers,” with just three years remaining on the levy, Smith said permission has been sought from the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC) for the school district to tap into those levy funds to replace the technology that controls the hot and cold air flow into the buildings. The system was installed in 1999, Smith said. Using the funds from the levy would mean that no general fund money would be necessary to replace the old technology.

So far, no word back has yet been received from the OSFC, Smith said.

Superintendent Joe Wills said an awareness program replacing the former DARE (Drug Abuse Resistence Education) program will start in January. It is being offered by the Greenfield Police Department and will be led by school district resource officer Kevin Little.

“I certainly think it’s a worthwhile program and will benefit our students,” Wills said.

The DARE program was previously funded through the county by the state and operated through the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, but Wills said the program is no longer funded.

Monday’s meeting was the last for school board member Doug Mustard, who has served on the board since 2010 and was board president in 2016. Mustard did not seek re-election this year.

“It’s been a pleasure,” Mustard said after being presented a plaque for his service. “It’s always been an honor to serve the district” and to work with the student-centered group of people who always have the best interests of the kids as top priority, he said.

Approved items on the consent agenda included board members accepting the itineraries for next year’s Talented and Gifted (TAG) student trips: elementary TAG students to Columbus, and middle school TAG students will travel to Williamsburg/Jamestown/Yorktown, Va.; accepting a donation for Rainsboro Elementary from John Neumann; and accepting the resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2017, of Becky Grove for the purposes of retirement.

Recommendations for employment as approved by the board are: Elizabeth Anne Lane, certified substitute; Abby Storts, certified substitute (pending licensure); Jonathan Goddard, certified substitute (pending licensure); Rebecca Crabtree, cafeteria, clerical and aide/monitor; Rose Milnes, Hi-Y adviser; Jennifer Dyer, Hi-Y adviser; and Bob Bergstrom, track volunteer.

The Greenfield Exempted Village District School Board of Education will meet in early January for an organizational meeting. Among the things to be accomplished in that meeting is setting the dates for next year’s school board meetings.

Exiting Greenfield School Board member Doug Mustard (second from right) is pictured with school board members (l-r) Sandy Free, Jason Allison, Eric Zint and Marilyn Mitchell. The board presented Mustard with a plaque thanking him for his years of service on the board. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_School-board-pic.jpg Exiting Greenfield School Board member Doug Mustard (second from right) is pictured with school board members (l-r) Sandy Free, Jason Allison, Eric Zint and Marilyn Mitchell. The board presented Mustard with a plaque thanking him for his years of service on the board.

New drug awareness program starts next month