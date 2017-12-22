White Christmas? They’re telling us there’s a chance

There’s a chance that residents of Highland County who dream of a white Christmas might get their wish, as forecasters say winter storms over the weekend will include rain, ice and some snow.

AccuWeather forecasters say that “while no intense storms are forecast, there will be areas of rain, ice and snow affecting heavily populated areas and popular travel routes.”

Light snow is predicted to fall across the region on Sunday, followed by a possible snow shower on Christmas morning, according to most forecasts. While snow is predicted to be light, it could coat the ground enough to qualify for a white Christmas.

After several days of mild conditions, temperatures will fall, with highs reaching only into the 30s from Sunday through the next several days.

The preference by many for a snowy Christmas has long been part of the holiday tradition, but it became ingrained in the culture after Bing Crosby’s 1942 recording of the Irving Berlin song, “White Christmas.”

Crosby’s recording remains the best-selling single in history, credited with more than 100 million copies sold. However, sales figures are estimated prior to the 1950s, since no charts existed until then to more accurately measure record sales.

According to numerous sources, the version most people have heard is Crosby’s 1947 re-recording after the original master was damaged. The song has sold additional millions in versions by other artists.

The popularity of “White Christmas” was aided by its introduction during World War II, with soldiers overseas wistfully dreaming along to its sentimental lyrics

Crosby performed the tune in two movies, 1942’s “Holiday Inn” and 1954’s “White Christmas,” as well as numerous television appearances.

A nativity scene placed annually by the Yuellig family is shown in the foreground, with other Christmas decorations across the grounds of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Christmas-2017-courthouse-1.jpg A nativity scene placed annually by the Yuellig family is shown in the foreground, with other Christmas decorations across the grounds of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.