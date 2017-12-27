New Vienna awarded $494,700

The village of New Vienna has been awarded a $494,700 grant from the state of Ohio to help the town improve infrastructure, make updates to its Community Center and build a new park.

According to a news release from the Ohio Development Services Agency, the grant will help install 672 linear feet of storm sewer, five catch basins, and improve 4,914 square feet of roadway along Main Street, Church Street, Cox Drive, Linkhart/Rice Drive, and an alleyway. In addition, sidewalk and curbs will be improved on Main Street, and a new door, walkway, and ADA parking spaces will be installed at the Community Center, the news release said.

The grant will additionally help fund these Parks and Recreation improvements: a tennis court and basketball court, a small park near the public library, a shelter house installation, a gravel parking lot, and play equipment.

New Vienna Mayor Kathi Stone told the News Journal, “This is wonderful for the residents of New Vienna and long overdue.”

She expressed special appreciation to Amy W. Schocken and Lucie M. McMahon, both of Community Development Consultants (CDC) of Ohio Inc., “for all their help to get this grant for our village.”

The CDC of Ohio Inc. worked with New Vienna in the application for the $494,700 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant.

Among the local commitments made toward the grant was $91,305 of anticipated community development allocation funds, as recommended by the Clinton County commissioners from an estimated $160,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds allotted locally.

Amy W. Schocken, a partner with Community Development Consultants of Ohio Inc., speaks with the Clinton County commissioners earlier this year.

