Fire destroys trailer located on Waugh Road

A Wednesday evening fire destroyed a trailer on Waugh Road in Buckskin Township, according to the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Paint Creek Assistant Chief Bill Strain said the district was dispatched to 550 Waugh Road at 7:20 p.m. He said that upon arrival firefighters found a trailer fully involved in flames.

Strain said he could not say who owned or lived in the trailer or if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. But he did say that there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scanner traffic during the fire indicated that anyone who had been inside the structure when the fire started made it outside safely.

The trailer was a total loss, according to Strain.

He said that despite temperatures approaching single digits, the cold did not cause anything except the usual issues.

“We always have issues with it being that cold, but there were no major issues that kept us from putting out the fire,” Strain said. “Probably the biggest thing was making sure we got the township out there to salt the road because every time the tanker goes around a corner it spills a little water and we didn’t want that to cause any accidents.”

Paint Creek received mutual aid from the Bainbridge, Leesburg and Wayne Township fire departments.

Extreme low temperatures not much of a problem