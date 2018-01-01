200 years for The Times-Gazette

The New Year marks the 200th anniversary of The Times-Gazette, and a number of commemorations both in the form of features, along with an open house celebration in June – the month in 1818 when the newspaper was founded — will celebrate the landmark.

Founded June 18, 1818 by Moses Carothers as the Hillsborough Gazette and Highland County Advertiser, the newspaper has undergone a variety of formats, frequency of delivery, names, management and ownerships, all of which combined to address and successfully meet the challenges of a changing landscape and evolving social and economic times.

In addition to its continued delivery through print, the newspaper is also delivered today through a variety of digital platforms the likes of which Moses Carothers could scarcely conceive. But the commitment to local news, sports and information has remained constant.

Through the years, the newspaper’s lineage included the Hillsborough Gazette and Highland County Advertiser, the Highland Democrat, the Hillsboro Gazette, the Peoples Press, the Press Gazette, and, now The Times-Gazette. Other publications and off-shoots included the Ohio News, the Highland Weekly News, the Saturday Herald, the News Herald and the Hillsboro Dispatch, among others.

In the inaugural edition of the newspaper, Moses Carothers wrote, “The editor, from circumstances not within his control, has not been able to issue his paper as soon as contemplated… he is in hopes to be able to continue the publication of his paper henceforth without intermission, and also to merit by his impartial and steady course in the discharge of his editorial duties that patronage which has been extended to him at a risk.”

It is doubtful that when he expressed his hope “to be able to continue the publication of his paper henceforth without intermission” that Carothers envisioned publication continuing for as many as 200 years. But 2018 has arrived, with the newspaper he founded is here to greet it.

Carothers added, “It would indeed be gratifying to an editor if it was in his power to please every one of his patrons. But the variety of the pursuits, tastes and situations of men renders it wholly impracticable to please all…”

Truer words were never spoken, but thanks to generation after generation of readers and advertisers, The Times-Gazette has thrived.

We deeply appreciate the readers and advertisers who have helped this newspaper serve Highland County and beyond for nearly 200 years. Our commitment is to maintain a level of quality journalism and effective advertising that assures continuation for decades to come, in whatever format news and information might be delivered.