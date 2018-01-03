Commissioners approve new year resolutions

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met briefly Wednesday morning and approved a number of resolutions setting up its business for 2018.

There was no discussion.

The board approved the following resolutions:

• A blanket resolution to cover all Highland County Job and Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency and Public Children Services Agency employees who travel outside the county as part of their job duties for the calendar year 2018.

• A blanket resolution to cover all travel of Highland County Recorder Chad McConnaughey to all state and district meetings as deemed necessary for 2018.

• A resolution authorizing the Highland County Department of Job and Family Services to purchase the following for calendar year 2018: ADP accessories and software, ADP equipment and ADP service for agency computers and printers.

• A resolution authorizing the county engineer to use the existing county employee forces and proceed by force account in the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance or repair of roads, bridges and culverts as determined by the county engineer in Highland County during the year 2018.

• A blanket resolution to cover all travel of Highland County Engineer P. Dean Otworth to meetings in 2018.

• A resolution allowing the engineer to establish alternative schedules of vacation leave and holidays for employees of the appointing authority for whom the state employment relations board has not established an appropriate bargaining unit, pursuant to section 4117.06 of the Ohio Revised Code.

• A resolution requesting a transfer from County, Transfers Out, to EMA W-75 in the amount of $30,000 per capita match.

• A resolution approving a request from the Highland County Job and Family Services for reimbursement of funds from the Child Support Enforcement Agency to Public Assistance, H-00 in the amount of $13,428.83 for November Child Support Shared Cost Distribution.

The board will hold an organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.