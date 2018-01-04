Residential treatment center to open in Greenfield

A women’s residential addiction treatment clinic is set to open in Greenfield in the coming weeks, and while some village residents have expressed safety concerns about the facility, clinic staffers say clients will be constantly monitored.

The Lynn Goff Clinic, operated by Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center staff and formerly an outpatient treatment clinic, was recently renovated to have enough beds for 12 women to stay in intensive addiction treatment for 30-90 days, depending on their needs.

An open house was held Thursday, and clinic staff were on hand to answer questions and give tours.

According to Monica Baucher, the residential team leader at the clinic, treatment will be focused on alcohol and drug addiction, as well as mental health diagnoses.

Clients will either check themselves in or be referred there by a court or probation department, according to Baucher.

Baucher said services are covered by Medicaid, and other financial options are possible.

“One of the things we’ll be doing from the beginning is talking to them about transitioning,” Baucher said. Clinic staff will ascertain the women’s needs and help them identify resources for either returning to regular life or seeking more treatment, according to Baucher.

On an average day, much of the morning and afternoon will be taken up by group and individual counseling, Baucher said.

According to Baucher, counselors will address stress, coping skills and substance use during counseling sessions, as well as any mental health issues clients may have.

“While they’re here, if they have any co-occuring mental health trauma, that’s going to be addressed when they’re here,” she said. “We’re not just going to be looking at their substance use disorder and forgive the rest of it, we’re treating the whole person while they’re here.”

Clients will prepare meals for themselves in the fully stocked kitchen and do any necessary cleaning and laundry, Baucher said.

“It’s going to be a team kind of thing for them,” Baucher said. “In the evening, they might go to an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting, or an NA (Narcotics Anonymous) meeting. If they choose to go to church, they can do that.”

While a faith-based approach is an option for clients, Baucher said the treatment will be mostly clinical.

Baucher said gym privileges may also be included for clients’ physical health.

As reported by The Times-Gazette, some concerns raised by village residents during a Greenfield Village Council meeting in July included the clinic having a concentration of “criminals” in one area, the number of staff on hand at any given time, the village’s recourse should there be problems, and the location of the clinic, which is down the street from a Head Start program.

Baucher said the women at the clinic will be closely monitored at all times by clinic staff, and while they are allowed to quit the program and leave at any time, if they are in treatment by court order, their leaving will be reported as a violation.

“I haven’t really heard much from the community here,” Baucher told The Times-Gazette. “I can tell you this isn’t going to be one of those things where the girls can come and go as they please. They’re being monitored.”

A complete staff must be hired before the clinic opens, Baucher said, but she said she hopes hiring will be finished in the next few weeks.

Baucher can be reached by calling 937-981-7701.

The Lynn Goff Clinic is located at 134 Jefferson St. in Greenfield.

For more information on the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, visit www.spvmhc.org.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Lynn Goff Clinic staffers Lori Miller, foreground, and Natalia Wright, background, conduct business at the clinic Thursday afternoon. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_ftreatment-2.jpg Lynn Goff Clinic staffers Lori Miller, foreground, and Natalia Wright, background, conduct business at the clinic Thursday afternoon. David Wright | The Times-Gazette Shown are beds in one of the rooms at the Lynn Goff Clinic in Greenfield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_fbeds-2.jpg Shown are beds in one of the rooms at the Lynn Goff Clinic in Greenfield. David Wright | The Times-Gazette The Lynn Goff Clinic is located at 134 Jefferson St. in Greenfield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_fclinic-2.jpg The Lynn Goff Clinic is located at 134 Jefferson St. in Greenfield. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Despite concerns, residential facility coming soon