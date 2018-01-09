Zint still Greenfield board president

Eric Zint was re-elected as the president of the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education and the board decided to keep its regular meetings on the same day and time as in recent years during an organizational meeting held Monday evening.

Sandy Free was selected as vice president of the board.

Charley Roman, the newest member of the board, will serve as the board’s Ohio School Board Associaton (OSBA) legislative liaison, Zint will be the OSBA delegate with Free as the alternative, and Marilyn Mitchell will be the OSBA student achievement liaison.

The Greenfield Board of Education will continue to meet regularly at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month with the location rotating between the board room on the Greenfield campus and Rainsboro and Buckskin elementary schools.

Here is a monthly listing of the date, time and location of the regular monthly board meetings:

• Jan. 24, 7 p.m., boardroom;

• Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Rainsboro;

• March 19, 7 p.m., boardroom;

• April 16,7 p.m., Buckskin;

• May 21, 7 p.m., boardroom;

• June 20, 7 p.m., boardroom;

• July 16, 7 p.m.; boardroom;

• Aug. 20, 7 p.m.; boardroom;

• Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Rainsboro;

• Oct. 15, 7 p.m., boardroom;

• Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Buckskin;

• Dec. 17, 7 p.m., boardroom.

Superintendent Joe Wills said no other business transpired during the meeting other than routine operational legislation approved at the organizational meeting each year.

New Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education member Charley Roman, right, is pictured being sworn in Monday by treasurer Joe Smith. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Grfld-school-bd-pic.jpg New Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education member Charley Roman, right, is pictured being sworn in Monday by treasurer Joe Smith.

Dates, locations set for 2018 school board meetings