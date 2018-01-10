Hillsboro Rotarians hear tourism, telethon and spaghetti dinner updates

Hillsboro Rotarians on Tuesday heard an update from the director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, learned the date for the 2018 radio-telethon for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will be March 28, and heard a final pitch for the Rotary spaghetti dinner coming up Friday.

Tourism Executive Director Destiny Bryson updated Rotarians on the organization’s logo contest and a new website under development.

Bryson said the tourism bureau is not only helpful to visitors, but can be of assistance to local residents in helping “spread the word” about Highland County. She said tourism has a significant impact on the local economy.

Rotarian and county commissioner Shane Wilkin credited Bryson for her “tremendous amount of work” on the “Smokin’ in the Hills” event last year at Rocky Fork Lake, adding that this year’s event should be even more impactful.

Rotarian and common pleas Judge Rocky Coss announced that this year’s radio-telethon, named in memory of local sports broadcasting legend Ernie Blankenship, will be held Wednesday, March 28, at NCB Bank in Hillsboro.

Rotarian Jenny Hilterbran, who chairs the annual spaghetti dinner, reminded the club that the dinner is this Friday, Jan. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Hillsboro High School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 from any Rotarian prior to the dinner, and can be purchased at the door for $6.

Bryson http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Bryson-Destiny.jpg Bryson