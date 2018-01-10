Posted on by

Highland County Commissioners OK solid waste plan

,

Approve solid waste resolution, other business items

By David Wright - dwright@aimmediamidwest.com

From left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday.


David Wright | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met briefly on Wednesday to conduct routine business.

The only resolution on the agenda certified approval of the Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette County Solid Waste Management District’s solid waste management plan.

The board approved the matter unanimously.

Highland County Board of Commissioners President Shane Wilkin, who was reappointed to that position on Monday during an organizational meeting, said negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police were set to continue at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The FOP represents the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in negotiations with the county.

Commissioners Terry Britton and Jeff Duncan voted in favor of a liquor license transfer in Marshall Township. Wilkin abstained.

The board also reappointed Tom House as the county’s apiary inspector. House inspects bee hives in the county on an as-needed basis.

After the meeting, the board entered executive session to hold job interviews for a new commissioners clerk.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

From left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_fcommish011018-1.jpgFrom left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday. David Wright | The Times-Gazette
Approve solid waste resolution, other business items

By David Wright

dwright@aimmediamidwest.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:52 pm
Updated: 10:52 pm. |    

Highland County Commissioners OK solid waste plan

Highland County Commissioners OK solid waste plan
7:46 pm |    

Relay will be one day

Relay will be one day
6:09 pm
Updated: 6:23 pm. |    

‘Fox & Friends’ visiting Momma’s West Main Cafe in Hillsboro Jan. 17

‘Fox & Friends’ visiting Momma’s West Main Cafe in Hillsboro Jan. 17