Highland County Commissioners OK solid waste plan

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met briefly on Wednesday to conduct routine business.

The only resolution on the agenda certified approval of the Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette County Solid Waste Management District’s solid waste management plan.

The board approved the matter unanimously.

Highland County Board of Commissioners President Shane Wilkin, who was reappointed to that position on Monday during an organizational meeting, said negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police were set to continue at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The FOP represents the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in negotiations with the county.

Commissioners Terry Britton and Jeff Duncan voted in favor of a liquor license transfer in Marshall Township. Wilkin abstained.

The board also reappointed Tom House as the county’s apiary inspector. House inspects bee hives in the county on an as-needed basis.

After the meeting, the board entered executive session to hold job interviews for a new commissioners clerk.

From left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Approve solid waste resolution, other business items