‘Opium eaters,’ sonic booms and bologna in Hillsboro and Highland County back in the day

This week in 1875, an article in the Highland Weekly News claimed that if a woman began drinking her tea without sugar, it was a symptom of “maidenly celibacy.”

Advertisements offered fall and winter clothing, including bonnets, hats and cloaks, “cut and made to order,” at M.R. Orr’s store on High Street opposite the courthouse.

One ad claimed placing advertisements in the Highland Weekly News “makes success easy… begets confidence… shows energy… shows pluck.”

Another ad, under the heading, “Opium habit cured,” reported a number of “opium eaters” had been relieved of their habit by treatments from Dr. F.E. Marsh of Quincy, Mich. Another ad boasted Dr. L.H. Gratigny of Cincinnati had a cure for cancer, “without the use of the knife.”

A letter from Lt. Gen. P.H. Sheridan to War Secretary W.W. Belknap read, “I think the terrorism now existing in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas could be entirely removed, and confidence and fair dealing established, by the arrest and trial of the ringleaders of the armed White Leagues.”

This week in 1952, Hillsboro won first place in a state traffic safety competition. According to the article, which appeared in the Hillsboro Press-Gazette, the city had won first place twice.

It was reported that 106 “Highland County youths” joined the military in 1951.

Belfast School Superintendent Dean McElwee reported the new cafeteria at the school, formerly used as a science room, was in operation.

A 2-year-old was treated at the Highland Community Hospital for “a badly bruised arm after he was engaged in a tussle with the wringer rolls of a washing machine at his home.”

Hillsboro Dry Goods advertised twin-size 130-thread-count sheets for $2.19 each. The price was reduced from $2.49.

Beery’s Hatchery advertised “just a party,” expected to include square dancing, to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Lockbourne Air Force Base Board of U.S. Civil Service Examiners announced positions were available at the Clinton County Air Force Base in Wilmington.

This week in 1988, bologna was a buck a pound at Bob & Carl’s — and “sliced as you like it!”

An article in The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a sonic boom blew out a window at Great Scot on West Main Street.

The top headline on the sports page in the Jan. 14 edition read, “Battle of Indians sees Hillsboro scalp Peebles 77-58.”

A barking dog in the middle of the night alerted a Hillsboro man that his North Shore Drive mobile home was on fire. He was later treated for smoke inhalation after he ran back into the home to save some of his clothes. Heavy damage was reported to the trailer.

It was reported that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office had responded to its most calls ever in the year 1987.

A number of articles were written by Gary Abernathy and Jeff Gilliland. Abernathy’s photo with his columns show him sporting a set of mutton chop sideburns.

This week in 2006, Hillsboro experienced “unusually warm January weather,” according to a front-page photo and caption in The Times-Gazette. The photo showed Hillsboro residents Molly and Shelly McComas skating and walking around the track at Southern State Community College.

In sports, a photo of a basketball game showed Hillsboro’s Tirrell Cumberland going up for a three against a McClain defender. Hillsboro fell to the Tigers 56-52.

Another edition’s sports page featured Dustin Carter, who lost his arms and legs due to a rare blood disease as a child, wrestling in the Bellbrook Invitational.

An article under the heading, “Awaiting a reawakening,” reported Ohio Congressman Mike Turner visited Bells’ Opera House with members of the Highland Community Preservation Committee. The building, now owned by Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, was for sale at the time for $200,000.

Two men were arraigned for allegedly dumping chemical barrels at Paint Creek State Park.

And a front-page sidebar advertised The Times-Gazette’s website, timesgazette.com, offering “The latest local news on the World Wide Web.”

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

