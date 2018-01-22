16 dogs confiscated

A former Hillsboro resident who had been ordered not to own dogs was one of two Peebles women arrested Sunday at a home where 16 dogs were confiscated, according to authorities.

One allegedly stolen dog was recovered at the residence, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Former Hillsboro resident Olivia Gale Yost, 27, and Molly Elizabeth Salser, 26, were both charged with petty theft and tampering with evidence. Online record also show that Yost has an arrest warrant out of Warren County, but a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said he did not know what that was for.

The arrests on Jones Road were the result of an investigation that had been going on for a couple days, the sheriff’s office said.

Highland County Dog Warden Cathy Seifer said that she had cited Yost six times and had a warrant issued for her arrest between 2015 and 2016 before Yost moved away from a home at 212 W. North St. in Hillsboro.

Seifer said that in those years Yost had a pit bull that was constantly running at large in Hillsboro. Seifer said that one time she captured the dog and took it home, then within a half hour it got out again and attacked a German shepherd that lived across the street. Seifer said the German shepherd was injured badly enough during the attack that it had to be put down.

In 2015, Seifer said, she went to Yost’s Hillsboro home and found two pot belly pigs living in small cages with no food or water and about half of their hair gone. She said she also found six dogs, a cat, snakes, ferrets and rabbits, most of them living in small cages and not well taken care of. Seifer said she confiscated the pot belly pigs and some of the other animals.

“I just couldn’t leave them there like that,” Seifer said.

Seifer said that on Sept. 12, 2016, acting Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Susan Zurface placed Yost on probation and ordered her not to possess dogs in Ohio for two years.

The dog warden said Yost seems to prefer pit bulls and chihuahuas and that there is some question of whether or not she owns all the dogs that were in the Peebles home.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has pictures of the dogs on its Facebook page with the following message: “These dogs were recovered from a residence located in the area of Jones Rd in Peebles, OH. If you recognize any of these dogs and they belong to you or know the owners please contact the Adams County Dog Pound at 937-544-2431. If your dog is recovered and want to pursue theft charges please contact the Adams County Sheriff Office at 937-544-2314.”

“I would kind of like people to look because we’ve had lots of calls about people missing their dogs,” Seifer said. “I would love to see people get their dogs back that they’ve been missing.”

Some of the dogs that were confiscated Sunday from the Peebles home of a former Hillsboro resident are shown in these photographs. Salser Yost

