GHS donates $500 to GPD

The Greenfield Historical Society Board of Directors recently voted to donate a percentage of the proceeds from its History Day 5K Run Walk to the Greenfield Police Department toward the purchase of a new police dog. In the photo, board member and 5K organizer Wendy Ellis presents a check for $500 to Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer. The police department has collected donations over the past year and is nearing its goal with less than $3,000 left to go. The society’s board wanted to thank the department for all it does for the Greenfield community.

