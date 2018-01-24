Highland County Commissioners appoint members to emergency planning board

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday appointed two new members to the Highland County Local Emergency Planning Board.

The commissioners approved a resolution at their weekly meeting on Wednesday appointing Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning and new Highland County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Bushelman to the board.

Bushelman assumed the EMA director position Jan. 1 after former director Jim Lyle retired in December.

Manning was named the new Paint Creek lead after former chief Bradley George retired last summer.

Returning board members also appointed Wednesday include:

• Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

• Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan.

• Highland District Hospital Maintenance Technician and Safety Officer Earl Gulley.

• Highland County Health Department Environmental Health Director Kyle Arn.

• Highland County Engineer Dean Otworth.

• The Times-Gazette Publisher and Editor Gary Abernathy.

• Highland Amateur Radio Association Member Jeff Martin.

• Crop Production Services Plant Operator Bruce Frayser.

• Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Kenny Stevens.

• Highland County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Brittane Dance.

Also Wednesday, Highland County Board of Commissioners President Shane Wilkin said the county was turned down for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission that would have been used to buy new grinder pumps for the Rocky Fork-area sewer.

Wilkin said the pumps frequently need replaced.

Wilkin also said Michael Rector recently resigned from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, and the seat is currently open. Wilkin said those interested in taking the seat can email the commissioners at commissioners@co.highland.us.

Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton said it was suggested at a recent meeting that each county in the Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste District should sign up for liability insurance with the district individually. Britton said the district itself already has liability insurance, and there is no extra cost associated with signing up. The board voted to approve the measure.

Britton also said the county has ordered new showers for the Highland County Justice Center.

Commissioner Jeff Duncan said the Hi-Tec Center has been having some leaking problems. Duncan said he is working with a contractor to resolve the issue.

In other business, the commissioners approved a service order for internet upgrades at the Highland County Auditor’s Office; approved the payment of yearly fees for the Highland County Dog Warden’s membership with the Ohio County Dog Wardens Association; appointed Richard Hiatt to the Highland County Visitors Bureau Board for 2018; and approved routine financial resolutions.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera met with Wilkin after the meeting to discuss a new emergency phone program with AT&T.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

From left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton conduct business during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Commishpic-2.jpg From left, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton conduct business during a commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

