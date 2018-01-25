Cole, Taylor are Black History Month honorees

The 2017 African American Awareness Research Council and Highland County District Library Black History Month program will honor two individuals – Larry Cole and Dr. Robert Taylor.

Cole will be honored for his many years of community service to the city of Hillsboro. Program organizers said Cole has been very active in the community of Hillsboro.

He worked at Bells Foundry, the Wilmington Casting Company, and the City of Hillsboro Water Department, where he retired after 30 years of service. Cole served at the Highland County Fair for over 10 years, is a Hillsboro Parks and Recreation commissioner, and is an active member of the Hillsboro Lion’s Club where he has served as president.

“Larry is a man of integrity. He is an advocate, supporter, and fan of all kinds of sports. He continues to support and encourage young people to develop a heart for education and to strive to achieve his or her dreams,” a news release said.

Taylor will also be honored for his outstanding work and accomplishments in the community and his chosen field of education. He is a former Hillsboro resident who attended Hillsboro Elementary School and Hillsboro High School before moving to Yellow Springs.

Taylor went on to graduate from Central State University with a bachelor’s of science degree in education. He received a master’s degree in secondary school administration from Michigan State University and a doctoral degree in education administration and Ssupervision from the University of Michigan. Taylor has also received awards, has several professional affiliations, and continues to do outstanding workin the community.

The Black History Month program will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro. The program begins at 1 p.m. and the public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Each February the Highland County District Library and the African American Awareness Research Council present a Black History Month program to honor the lifetime achievements of Highland County individuals or to highlight an aspect of this local community’s history.

This story was submitted by Dr. Sandy Kniffley, Phd.

Taylor Cole

Annual program will be held Feb. 17 at Hillsboro library